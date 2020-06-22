Smaller class sizes, flexibility urged for Wisconsin schools

MADISON, Wis. — New guidelines for Wisconsin schools show that big changes are in store if and when buildings reopen for students.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released the guidelines Monday. They are recommendations, not mandates. But they say classes should be kept to no more than 10 students per teacher.

Other options include holding in-person classes as few as two days a week. The education department stressed the guidance will be ever-evolving as more is known.

It is the first comprehensive set of recommendations from the education department on returning students to school in the fall.

