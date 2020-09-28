Small python stolen during burglary, Iowa County deputies say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

EDMUND, Wis. — A small python was stolen during a burglary over the weekend in Iowa County.

Deputies are investigating a burglary in Edmund, in the town of Linden, according to a release by the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies believe the Bumblebee Ball Python was stolen sometime Saturday. The snake is around 2 feet long.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office at 608-935-3314.

