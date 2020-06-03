Small fire breaks out inside Madison house the same day a couple bought it

Matthew Clark by Matthew Clark

MADISON, Wisc. A couple will now have to deal with smoke damage after a small fire broke out on the same day they purchased a house.

Around 7:45 p.m. Monday, the Madison Fire Department responded to the 3000 block of Stevens Street after a neighbor called 911 about the smell of smoke coming out of a nearby house.

According to firefighters, they quickly discovered black smoke was coming from the base of a refrigerator in the house’s kitchen.

The new homeowners were not inside of the house at the time of the fire.

The couple told firefighters they were cleaning out the refrigerator and noticed the ice maker had been turned off.

Before leaving the house, they turned the ice maker on.

An hour and a half later, the call to 911 was made.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

