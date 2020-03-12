Small business owners who rely on UW-Madison students concerned about cancelled in-person classes

Some businesses think the decision will slow business, some think it will increase business with students not in school

Jamie Perez

MADISON, Wis. — Many small local business owners are concerned with the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s decision to cancel in-person classes because many of them rely on students as their main customers.

“This is my job. My life is here,” said the owner of the Luang Probang Lao and Thai food cart near State Street. “It’s going to be slow for us. But if it’s too slow, we will close for a little bit. We will come back when everything gets better.”

Nizam Hajjeh, who works at Fashion Salon on State Street said more than 90% of his customers are students. However, he is optimistic that the suspended classes may help his business.

“I mean it’s probably going to be increasing my work because they’re not going to be going to school so they might be coming here to get haircuts,” Hajjeh said.

Some students said they don’t want to limit their social interactions and outings, but they may have to based on what happens in the coming weeks.

“My birthday is in a couple weeks so I definitely want to go out,” said Sarah Sferrazza, a UW-Madison student. “But I don’t know if bars will be open we will have to see or if people will be there. If other people don’t want to go out, then you don’t really want to go out.”

