Slow-no-wake restriction declared for portion of Rock River

by Kyle Jones

AFTON, Wis. — A slow-no-wake speed restriction is in effect for portions of the Rock River.

The move comes after water levels for the river exceeded 6.50 feet in Afton. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, data from the U.S. Geological Survey Gauge shows that the water level in Afton is 6.57 feet.

Signage will be placed along the river at all access points between the Indianford Dam and the W B R Towline Road Bridge.

