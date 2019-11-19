Slippery morning commute possible Tuesday

Gary Cannalte by Gary Cannalte

A mixture of light snow, light freezing rain and light rain is possible from late Monday night through early on Tuesday morning.

The precipitation type will be dependent on temperatures near and slightly above the ground. A difference of a couple of degrees could make the difference between a wet road and one that becomes slippery, especially those that haven’t been treated with salt or chemicals to melt ice.

A warm front in western Iowa and western Minnesota is moving eastward toward Wisconsin, and should pass through the state during the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Warm air flowing up and over the front will arrive first at a few thousand feet above the ground. Temperatures near the ground may still below freezing. As a result, precipitation may melt to rain in the layer of warm air above the earth, and freeze on contact. This could lead to pockets of freezing rain where temperatures are at or below freezing. This will be most likely in areas to the west and north of Madison where temperatures may be a few degrees colder.

Some light rain and snow is also possible. In areas where temperatures remain below freezing some minor accumulations of less than an inch may occur. Where temperatures are above freezing, no snow or ice accumulation is expected.

Any mixed precipitation should end by mid-morning on Tuesday. As temperatures across southern Wisconsin rise following the passage of the warm front, any snow or ice accumulation should melt quickly by noon.

High temperature are expected to be in the upper 30s on Tuesday and in the lower 40s on Wednesday.

Cloudy skies will keep temperatures milder at night, falling only to around freezing on Tuesday night and remaining in the upper 30s on Wednesday night. Light rain is expected from Wednesday night into Thursday. This may melt much of the current snow cover over southern Wisconsin by midweek.

A cold front will cause temperatures to begin to fall on Thursday afternoon. The rain should end before it gets cold enough to change to snow on Thursday evening. Quiet weather with near-normal temperatures are expected from Friday of this week through Monday of next week.

A storm system may affect the Midwest from Tuesday of next week through Thanksgiving Day Thursday morning.

Rain and snow are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday depending on temperatures, but as colder air wraps around the storm later Wednesday into Wednesday night, a changeover to all snow is expected. The snow should end on Thanksgiving morning as windy and colder weather move in for the holiday.

It’s still far too early to be looking at specific impacts or snowfall amounts from this storm, but since it will affect the Midwest during a busy travel period before the Thanksgiving holiday, those planning travel during that period should watch future forecasts as details on the storm become more refined in the coming days.

