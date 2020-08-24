Sleeping residents nearly hit by bullets on east side, police say

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Police say several bullets narrowly missed people who were sleeping in their homes on Madison’s east side overnight.

Multiple people called 911 at about 1:00 a.m. Monday after hearing gun shots on the 4500 block of Stein Avenue, near Hiestand Park and Highway 30. Officers found several shell casings in the area, including two rifle rounds.

They also found two homes and two vehicles that were hit by bullets. Both homes had people inside at the time of the shooting, with rounds coming near people who were sleeping at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.