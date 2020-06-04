Slade T. Norton

Slade T. Norton, age 23 of Darlington, WI passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

He was born December 13, 1996 in Darlington the son of Steve Norton and Amy Crist. In his early years he grew up on a dairy farm outside of Hollandale, WI where he attended elementary school. In 6th grade he moved to Darlington and attended DEMS and graduated from DHS in 2015. He then attended Farm & Industry short course where he earned a certificate in Dairy Farm Management. Slade then attended SWTC where he earned his associate’s degree in Ag Business. After completing school, Slade continued to work on his family farm and for Select Sires.

Slade is survived by his mom: Amy (Brad Connors) Crist of Darlington; his dad: Steve (Charity) Norton of Mineral Point, WI; his two brothers: Chase Norton and Keegan Norton of Mineral Point; three sisters: Lakyn Crist of Darlington, Taylor Norton of Nashville, TN, Callie (Tyler DeShon) Norton of Dayton, WI; his niece and god-daughter that he absolutely adored: Jordyn Norton; his girlfriend: Alyssah Kubly of Juda, WI; his paternal grandparents: Butch and Beth Norton of Mineral Point; his maternal grandparents: Bob Crist and Pat Curran of Darlington; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his cousin: Brendan Crist in 2018.

Slade was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington and was a proud member of the Hollandale Sno-Drifters. He was an easy-going guy who enjoyed karaoke, playing cards and softball, golfing, farming, hunting, snowmobiling, and snowboarding. Slade loved to spend time with his dad and brothers on their farm where together they created countless memories. He often received looks from his mom and sisters (who he loved to fiercely protect) after one of his wise jokes or shenanigans. Slade had a knack for finding a way to find the fun in every situation and had a smile that could light up the room. Slade was able to catch the love of his life, Alyssah, with that charming smile. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.

A public visitation will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (104 E. Harriet St., Darlington).

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Rev. Joji Reddy Rev. Thomas Coyle con-celebrating.

Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Darlington.

The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Slade’s name.

Although not required, it is the recommendation of the funeral home staff that masks are worn during the duration of your visit inside of the church and that you practice proper social distancing guidelines.