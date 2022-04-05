SkillsUSA conference kicks off in Madison

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — The 49th annual SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference kicked off in Madison on Tuesday.

Nearly 2,000 middle school and high school students compete in a wide array of skill sets, including architectural drafting, cabinetmaking, robotics and automation and web design.

RELATED: Madison East students prepare for state Leadership and Skills conference

“We’ve got industry here with booths to talk to all the prospective students the hundreds, thousands of people who will be here about careers in the industry, and they also have been working on this for the last year,” volunteer Kevin Miller said.

The conference will end with a closing award ceremony at the Alliant Energy Center at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.