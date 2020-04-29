Skid steer total loss in Bristol barn fire

TOWN OF BRISTOL, Wis. — A skid steer was a total loss in a Town of Bristol barn fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to an incident report, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a Bobcat on fire in a large barn in the 3000 block of Vinburn Road around 3:30 p.m.

The report said the initial call came from an off-duty state patrol officer who noticed the smoke coming from the barn on his way home.

Officials said the the fire was under control within five minutes of arrival of the first engine. Authorities also assisted in getting up to 100 chickens to an outside coop.

The report said the skid steer was a total loss, but very little damage was done tot he barn’s structure.

Damage totals are unknown right now.

The fire is still under investigation.



