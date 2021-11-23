Sixth victim, a child, dies following Waukesha parade tragedy; 13 remain hospitalized

by Logan Reigstad

MILWAUKEE — A boy injured when an SUV plowed into a crowded holiday parade in Waukesha over the weekend has died from his injuries, becoming the sixth person to die in the incident.

A GoFundMe page verified by the crowdfunding platform identified the boy as 8-year-old Jackson Sparks. His 12-year-old brother Tucker is recovering and set to be discharged.

The child was one of 16 taken to Children’s Wisconsin hospital for treatment, a hospital spokesperson said in an email Tuesday evening. Thirteen children remain in the hospital, including six in critical condition, three in fair condition and four in good condition.

Two children have been able to go home, the email said.

RELATED: $5M bond set for Waukesha parade suspect; complaint alleges ‘no attempt’ made to stop

Tuesday afternoon, a court commissioner set bond at $5 million for the man accused of driving into the crowd.

This story is developing; stay with News 3 Now for updates.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.