Six vehicles stopped on Beltline Highway for high speeds

MADISON, Wis. — The Traffic Enforcement Safety Team monitored traffic speed Friday morning between Whitney Way and Gammon Road on the Beltline Highway.

According to a release, the team stopped six vehicles that were driving above 80 mph. The top speed was 86 mph.

The citation for 80 mph was $174.40 and six points.

Police remind drivers to drive safely and obey the posted speed limits.

