Six people displaced in fire at Beloit apartment building

by Kyle Jones

WiscTV/Channel3000

BELOIT, Wis. — Six people were displaced Wednesday after a fire at a Beloit apartment building.

The incident occurred around 6:50 a.m. in the 1200 block of Sixth Street.

Fire Department officials said smoke could be seen coming from one of the apartment units when crews arrived. The flames were quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the victims. No damage estimate is available as of Wednesday morning.

The fire remains under investigation.

