Six campaign staffers working on Tulsa rally test positive for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump speaks during an event announcing the Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide (PREVENTS) Task Force in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 17, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) CREDIT: AFP

(CNN) –The Trump campaign confirmed six staffers working on the Tulsa rally tested positive for coronavirus.

“Per safety protocols, campaign staff are tested for COVID-19 before events. Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented. No COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally or near attendees and elected officials. As previously announced, all rally attendees are given temperature checks before going through security, at which point they are given wristbands, facemasks and hand sanitizer,” Tim Murtaugh, Campaign Communications Director, said in a statement.

NBC was first to report the positive tests.

