Sister of man killed by Madison police killed in crash

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Officials have identified the young victim of a car crash in Madison as the sister of the teenager who was shot and killed by police in 2015.

The Madison School District says 15-year-old Kyla Robinson died in the crash Friday afternoon on Madison’s east side. La Follette High School Principal Devon LaRosa calls Kyla a “joyful and outgoing person, with a radiant smile and magnetic personality.”

The name of Kyla’s brother, Tony Robinson, has surfaced during recent protests against police brutality and racism. The 19-year-old Black man was shot and killed by Madison police Officer Matt Kenny after a struggle in a narrow stairwell in 2015.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.