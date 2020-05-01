Sinkhole closes part of interstate near Beloit

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

BELOIT, Wis. — Part of the northbound interstate is closed near Beloit because of a sink hole, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The left lane of I-39/90 is closed at I-43 southbound, according to an alert by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The closure is expected to last at least two hours. It was reported at 10 a.m.

Traffic is backing up in excess of 3 miles, according to the alert.

Wisconsin State Patrol said crews are working to repair a sinkhole.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments