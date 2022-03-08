Single-vehicle crash blocks portion of Union Road in Oregon

by Kyle Jones

OREGON, Wis. — A crash blocked a portion of Union Road in Oregon Tuesday morning.

Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the incident was reported just after 7:30 a.m. One vehicle was involved in the crash.

Four people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, but their status was not released.

Fire and EMS crews from Oregon, Belleville, Stoughton and FitchRona were sent to the scene.

Drivers should expect delays and partial road closures on Union Road between Lincoln Road and Locust Grove Road.

