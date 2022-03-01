Single game tickets on sale for Beloit Sky Carp Inaugural Season

by Kyle Jones

CREDIT: Beloit Sky Carp

BELOIT, Wis. — Just because the MLB is locked out doesn’t mean there isn’t baseball to be watched.

The Beloit Sky Carp fly in for their inaugural season on April 12, and single-game tickets are on sale now.

All tickets at ABC Supply Stadium will be virtual this year. The team will play 66 regular-season games at home this season, with a promotional schedule to be released later.

The team plans to have new theme nights as well as popular promotions like Thirsty Thursdays and Fireworks Fridays.

Opening Night is a battle for state bragging rights, as the Sky Carp take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.