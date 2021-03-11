Single-game Brewers tickets go on sale later this month

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are allowing a limited number of fans into American Family Field to start the season, and fans will have the chance to buy single-game tickets starting later this month.

Tickets for the first month of Brewers’ home games — from Opening Day on April 1st through May 2nd — will go on sale starting Friday, March 26th.

The Brewers say single-game ticket sales for the month of May will be announced at a later date.

“Single-game availability at American Family Field will be limited, so we encourage fans to act early to secure their seats,” Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger said in a statement.

Starting at 10 a.m. on March 26th, fans can buy tickets on the team’s website or by calling 1-800-933-7890. The box office at American Family Field will also open at 10 a.m. that morning.

The team previously announced capacity at the stadium will be capped at 25 percent capacity to start the year.

To accomodate social distancing throughout the stadium, tickets will be sold in pods of two to six seats. All fans age 2 and up will be required to wear a mask over their mouth and nose at all times while in the stadium unless they are eating or drinking — which will only be allowed in their designated pods.

