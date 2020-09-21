Single car rollover causes another crash, injuring 2

Josh Spreiter by Josh Spreiter

TOWNSHIP OF DODGEVILLE, Wis. – The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday night rollover crash along Highway 151 in the town of Dodgeville.

Emergency responders arrived on scene to find three vehicles involved. Investigators said a 2006 Chevy Cobalt, occupied by two individuals, was traveling south on 151 when their vehicle went off the road and rolled at least once. After the first crash, a second crash occurred when a vehicle was slowing down and was struck from behind by another vehicle.

The two occupants of the first crash had to be extricated and were transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. None of the occupants from the other two vehicles were injured.

Southbound Highway 151 traffic was re-routed through Dodgeville for approximately 1 1/2 hours while emergency crews were on scene.

Officials say alcohol was not a factor.

