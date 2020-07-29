Simply Swimming, All-City Swim and Dive Meet teaming up to benefit Second Harvest Foodbank

MADISON, Wis. — Simply Swimming in Middleton will team up with the Madison All-City Swim and Dive Meet to host a food and fund drive to benefit the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin this week.

According to a news release, last Sunday would have marked the start of the All-City Swim and Dive Championship week, where thousands of swimmers, divers and families from 13 pools across the Greater Madison area compete in one of the country’s largest amateur swim meets. The 2020 meet was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The All-City League also makes an annual donation to the food bank, typically somewhere between $40,000 to $50,000, or 1.95 million meals for the community.

To still celebrate the “spirit’ of the meet, Simply Swimming is hosting a drive at their store starting Thursday and running through Saturday. The release said anyone can bring a non-perishable food item to drop into the donation barrel or make a donation to the cash jar.

Swimmers and diver who would have been competing can also still celebrate “The Lost Meet” with 2020 meet apparel, a portion of which will go toward Second Harvest.

Simply Swimming is located at 6649 University Avenue in Middleton.

