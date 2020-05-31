Silver Alert canceled after Menomonee Falls man found safe

Sasha VanAllen

MENOMONEE FALLS: A Silver Alert has been canceled after a Menomonee Falls man who went missing Saturday night was found safe.

According to a message from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Richard H. Scopline,82, who may have dementia or some cognitive impairment was seen leaving his residence sometime between 11:00p.m. and 3:15 a.m.

Scopline was found safe Sunday morning.

