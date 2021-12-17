Silver Alert issued Friday morning for missing Madison man

by Matthew Clark

MADISON, Wis. Authorities in Madison have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Madison man.

According to the Madison Police Department, Joe Flores, 69, of Madison, was last seen just after midnight Friday.

Officials said Flores has a cognitive impairment and likes to take slow walks to visit area lakes.

He is described as a Hispanic man with short black hair and weighs about 115 pounds and is a little more than five feet tall.

He was last seen wearing a blue puffy jacket with blue jeans and a cane.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-261-9694.

