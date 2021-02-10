Silver Alert cancelled for Waukesha woman

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has cancelled a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old woman who went missing Tuesday.

Jake Taylor by Jake Taylor

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Patricia Krazinski of Waukesha was found safe just before 2:15 am, Wednesday morning.

The Silver Alert was issued after she went missing Tuesday.

Patricia was last heard from around 7:00pm on February 9th.

Patricia had a dentist appointment scheduled for 2:30 in Waukesha.

Five hours later, she left her daughter a voicemail saying she was lost and at the Village Mart Mobil in Jackson, WI.

She told her daughter she expected to be home by 8:00pm, but never arrived.

The Department of Justice has not specified where she was found at this time.



COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.