Waukesha County woman who crashed SUV, went missing found safe

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing Waukesha County woman was found safe Thursday.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network said Patricia Jicha, 85, was last seen in the 19000 block of West Lincoln Avenue in New Berlin at around noon.

Officials said Jicha was involved in a vehicle accident that resulted in front end damage to her vehicle and caused the airbags to deploy.

Authorities said Jicha was found unharmed at around 6 p.m.

