Silver Alert issued for Racine County woman last seen in Kenosha

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Racine County woman who went missing Thursday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network said 73-year-old Judy Rohleder was last seen at 12225 71st St. in Kenosha at 1:30 p.m. Officials said she arrived late for a medical appointment and left the office before being seen.

Rohleder is 5 feet tall, weighs 156 pounds and has blue eyes with short gray hair. Officials said she also has a scar on her stomach.

She was seen wearing a teal-colored jacket, sweater, slacks and a pair of New Balance shoes. Rohleder also drives a white 2018 Lincoln MKC with the Wisconsin license plates WD62566.

Those with information on the woman’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.

