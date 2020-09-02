Silver Alert issued for missing Winnebago County man

LARSEN, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Winnebago County man who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network said David Biggar, 66, left his home in Winneconne and went to the Kwik Trip on 915 E Main St. at 12:23 p.m.

Officials said he went to a second Kwik Trip on 5600 County Rd II in the village of Larsen about a half hour later.

He was last seen driving eastbound on County Highway II in a black 2015 Dodge Ram with the Wisconsin license plate 24315DS. The pickup truck is a two-door with no topper and has a large winch on the front bumper, along with a tube-style grille guard.

Biggar is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, has blue eyes with gray, unkempt medium length hair as well as scruffy and unshaven facial hair.

Officials said he was last seen wearing navy blue cargo shorts that were inside out, a long sleeve gray sweatshirt and possibly a brown button up shirt. He may not have been wearing shoes.

Those with information on Biggar’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 920-236-7512.

