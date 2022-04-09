Silver Alert issued for missing Washington Co. man last seen in Deerfield

by Logan Reigstad

JACKSON, Wis. — Officials in Washington County are searching for a missing 80-year-old man.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Joel Allen Krueger, who was last seen in Deerfield Friday afternoon. Officials said he left his home in Jackson just before 9 a.m. to run an errand in Slinger. Around 3:45 p.m., he reportedly asked a bystander in Deerfield to borrow their phone and asked for directions back to Jackson.

He may be driving on Interstate 94 or State Highways 26 or 60. He drives a black 2014 Toyota Tacoma truck with a black tonneau cover and Wisconsin license plate SU7481.

Krueger is six-foot-three and weighs 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing white tennis shoes, blue jeans, a blue T-shirt and a multi-colored flannel shirt with a sherpa lining.

Anyone with information should call the Jackson Police Department at 262-335-4411.

