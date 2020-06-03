Silver Alert issued for missing Walworth County woman

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Lake Geneva woman who went missing Tuesday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Patricia Foley-Ambrose, 72, was last seen going westbound on Highway 50 at Mill Street in Lake Geneva at about 9:30 a.m.

Foley-Ambrose is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has brown eyes and grey hair. She was last seen wearing a plaid short sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Foley-Ambrose drives a blue 2002 Dodge Neon with the Wisconsin license plate 138TUE. Officials said the car has tape on the sunroof as well as a Norwook Park Dodge dealer sticker on the driver’s side of the trunk.

Those with information on Foley-Ambrose’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Lake Geneva Police Department at 262-248-4455.

