WHITEWATER, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing Walworth County man was found safe Tuesday afternoon.

John J. Spitzock, 65, was last seen walking away from a residence at N8425 Highway 89 early Tuesday morning.

Officials said Spitzock was found safe at around 3:30 p.m.

