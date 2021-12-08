Silver Alert issued for missing Stoughton man last seen in Verona

by Logan Reigstad

STOUGHTON, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Stoughton man who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in Verona.

Cyril Jandrey, 93, was last seen heading south on Main Street near Factory Street in Verona at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday in Verona. Officials said he left home around 1 p.m. in search of a Christmas tree.

Jandrey is five-foot-seven, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Officials said he drives a red 2018 Ford Escape with Wisconsin plate AAP-3485.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.

