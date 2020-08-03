Silver alert issued for missing sisters

The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a Silver Alert for two missing sisters Sunday night.

Jean Allen and Elaine Roskom were last seen at 11 a.m. Sunday in Black Creek. Officials said Jean drove to Elaine’s house to pick her up and go out driving, which they do regularly. They haven’t been seen since.

Jean’s bank transactions show she made a purchase from a BP Gas Station in Black Creek. They were driving in a white 2009 Hyundai Sonata with Wisconsin plate 533-VXF.

Elaine is 86 years old with grey ear-length hair. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a gray long-sleeved shirt with red and pink flowers on it, and grey tennis shoes. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

Jean is 85 with blue eyes and brown shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 168 pounds.

Anyone with information can all the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-391-7450.

