Silver Alert issued for missing Shawano man

by Logan Reigstad

SHAWANO, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Shawano man who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Ray Danielson, 73, was last seen leaving his home in the Shawano area around 4 p.m. to go to a friend’s house, officials said. He also previously mentioned traveling to the Milwaukee area.

Danielson is described as five-foot-four and 160 pounds and as having brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blaze orange jacket and a blaze orange hat.

He drives a 2013 blue Dodge Caravan with Wisconsin plate 413-BXP.

Anyone with information should call the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office at 715-526-3111.

