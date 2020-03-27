Silver Alert issued for missing Racine man

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert

RACINE, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Racine man who went missing Thursday morning.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Raymond Rohleder, 83, was last seen on Taylor Avenue in Racine at 9 a.m. He intended to drop off a letter at the First Evangelical Free Church on 2401 Ohio St.

Rohleder is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 158 pounds and has blue eyes and a gray mustache.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a brown plaid flannel shirt and a red jacket with the words “fueling station” on the back.

Rohleder wears glasses, has a sail ship tattoo on his right arm and a scar on his left side near his kidney.

He drives a gunmetal blue 2016 Kia Sportage with the Wisconsin license plate 605-ZTN.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.