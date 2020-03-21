Silver Alert issued for missing Racine County man

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

RACINE, Wis. — A Silver Alert was issued Friday night for a missing Racine County man.

According to the release from the Department of Justice, Cesario Cisnneros, 79, was last seen on Howland Avenue in Racine around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The release said Cisneros went in an unknown direction with no known direction on foot.

He is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 205 pounds. Cisneros has brown eyes, brown hair, and gray stubble.

He was last seen wearing a brown Carhardt jacket, gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes, black baseball cap with ‘NY’ in white letters.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.

