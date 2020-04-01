Silver Alert issued for missing Polk County woman

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a missing Balsam Lake woman.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Mary Dotson, 74, went missing around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The release said Dotson left her secondary home driving a brown four-door 1999 Toyota Avalon with Iowa plates AIS239.

Officials said she is possibly driving to her home in Algona, Iowa, or her daughter’s house in Woodbury, Minnesota.

Dotson is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing dark slacks and a black and white horizontally striped shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Department at 715-485-8300.

