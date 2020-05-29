Silver Alert issued for missing Polk County man

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Polk County man who went missing Thursday night.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Delwin R. Carter, 80, was last seen leaving his home in the village of Balsam Lake at 9:10 p.m.

Officials said Carter has dementia, and it is unknown where he was headed.

Carter is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has brown eyes and brown thinning hair. He was last sen wearing a ball cap, eyeglasses, a gray T-shirt and black and white pajama pants.

He drives a red 2008 Kia Sportage with the Wisconsin license plate 658ZRC.

Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Department at 715-485-8300.