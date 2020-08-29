Silver Alert issued for missing Nekoosa man

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

NEKOOSA, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Adams County man who was last seen riding his bike Friday afternoon in the 1400 block of Rapids Trail.

According to the alert, 65-year-old Dale Mark Larson left his home around 4 p.m. Friday to go for a bike ride. He has not returned home.

He is a very experienced biker and can ride long distances. He was last seen riding a silver Trek bicycle.

Larson has dementia and is insulin-dependent.

He was last seen wearing black biking shorts, a bright yellow Under Armour shirt and tennis shoes.

Larson is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has a short silver beard and mustache. Larson also has hazel eyes.

Anyone who has information about Larson’s location is asked to call the Rome Police Department at 608-339-3304.

