Missing Monroe County man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

Richard Carroll

CASHTON, Wis. — A Monroe County man who went missing Monday afternoon has been found safe.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network said 61-year-old Richard Carroll left his Rockland home at about 11 a.m. and went to the Rockland Stop and Go before arriving at the Bank of Cashton on 723 Main Street.

Officials said he left the bank at around 2 p.m. and told tellers he was heading home, though he was supposed to be at work at 2:30 p.m. He wasn’t found at either location.

An update shortly before 9 p.m. said Carroll has since been found.

