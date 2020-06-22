Silver Alert issued for missing Milwaukee woman

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Silver Alert was issued late Sunday night for a missing Milwaukee woman.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Erma L. Hannah, 79, went missing Saturday night.

Silver Alert issued statewide for missing Erma Hannah, 79, African American, Female, 5'06", 238 lbs, with brown eyes,… Posted by Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert on Sunday, June 21, 2020

The release said she was last seen at her home on S. Hawley Road in Milwaukee around 9:45 p.m.

Officials said Hannah was seen on residential cameras going to her personal car when she drove off in an unknown direction.

Her car is described as a 2012 silver Chevrolet Sonic Lt. with Wisconsin license plate AEV4923.

Hannah is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 238 pounds. She has brown eyes and short gray hair.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police.

