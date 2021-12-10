Silver Alert issued for missing Milwaukee Co. man

by Logan Reigstad

FRANKLIN, Wis. — Officials are searching for a missing 68-year-old man who was last seen at a gas station in Grafton, Wisconsin, Thursday night.

John Delisio left his home in Franklin around 3:45 p.m. and was last seen buying gas just after 8 p.m. at the Welcome Mart in Grafton, officials said.

Delisio may get aggressive with people with whom he is not familiar.

Officials said Delisio is five-foot-nine, weighs 210 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair. He also walks with a limp or uses a cane.

He was last seen wearing a Green Bay Packers jacket, gray sweatpants and black shoes. He drives a black Honda Crosstour.

Anyone with information should call the Franklin Police Department at 414-425-2522.

