Missing McFarland woman found safe; Silver Alert canceled

by Stephen Cohn

freeimages.com

MCFARLAND, Wis. — A Silver Alert for a missing woman from McFarland has been canceled after she was found safe.

According to a news release, Donna Johnson had last been leaving her home on Burma Road at 6 p.m. Monday. The Wisconsin Department of Justice said around 8:45 p.m. Monday she had been found safe.

Officials said she suffers from severe dementia.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.