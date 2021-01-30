Silver Alert issued for missing Manitowoc County man

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MANITOWOC, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Manitowoc County man who went missing Friday morning.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network said 69-year-old Allan Sebo was last seen leaving his home at 10:30 a.m. He left in a silver 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with the Wisconsin license plates 456-GVB and was possibly heading to Sheboygan.

The alert said he stopped at a Kwik Trip in Manitowoc, where he left his phone behind.

Sebo is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has blue eyes and gray hair with a short, full beard. Officials said his face is sunken in and that he also walks in a shuffling manner. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark sweatshirt and jacket.

Those with information on the man’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office at 920-683-4201.

