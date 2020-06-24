Silver Alert issued for missing man from New Lisbon

NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man from New Lisbon.

Clifford Larson, 90, was last seen on West Pearl Street in New Lisbon around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

He told family he was going to drive to his property in Iron Mountain, Michigan.

His family said he hasn’t driven in months due to cognitive and physical health issues.

He is driving a 2011 Red Toyota Camry with Michigan license plat 1593K8.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Lisbon Police Department at 608-847-9411.