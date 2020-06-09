Silver Alert issued for missing Madison man

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert

MADISON, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 89-year-old Madison man who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Albert Ellingboe was last seen on the 6200 block of Mineral Point Road at 12:45 p.m.

Officials said he left his home on the city’s west side and was possibly headed to a farm in Mineral Point.

Ellingboe is 6 feet tall and has blue eyes and short white hair. Officials said he is hard of hearing.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, suspenders and blue jeans. The man also drives a gold 2015 Dodge Caravan with the Wisconsin license plate 392-DGW.

Those with information on Ellingboe’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the City of Madison at 608-255-2345.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.