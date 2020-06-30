Silver Alert issued for missing Janesville woman

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Janesville woman who went missing Monday afternoon.

According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Kathleen Truman, 76, was last seen at Smoker’s World on 2622 East Milwaukee St. at about 2:45 p.m. Officials said she lives one block away from the tobacco shop and did not return to her home.

Truman is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a pi nk top with roses and dark shorts.

Officials said Truman drives a black 2015 Dodge Caravan with the Wisconsin license plate 331GUR. The car has a Marine Corps sticker on the rear window and has a handicap placard as well as Marine Corps hats inside.

Those with information on Truman’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100.