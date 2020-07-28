Silver Alert issued for missing Green County man

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

BROWNTOWN, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Green County man who went missing Monday morning.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network said Thomas Lynch, 73, was last seen leaving his home in Browntown at 11:30a.m. Officials said he went to run errands and would return “soon” but did not come back.

Lynch is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown eyes and short gray hair with a full goatee and mustache. Officials said he is also missing the first finger of his right hand. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt.

Officials said Lynch frequently makes trips to South Wayne and Winslow, Illinois. Lynch was recently with family in Janesville, which might have caused him to head in that direction.

Lynch drives a black 1999 Ford Ranger with the Wisconsin license plate FQ3319. Officials said the vehicle has damage at the rear taillight.

Those with information on the man’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Green County Sheriff’s Office at 608-328-9401.

