Silver Alert issued for missing Chippewa Fall man

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old man who went missing Friday evening.

According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, David Leonard Smith Sr. was last seen at 838 Chippewa Crossing Blvd at 12:30 p.m. Police said Smith’s wife laid down for a nap and woke up to find that Smith and their vehicle were gone.

Officials said Smith was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt, gray slacks and black shoes.

The report said Smith may be driving a black 2015 Chrysler 300 with the Wisconsin license plate 123-ZZB.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Chippewa Falls Police Department at 715-726-4568.

