Silver Alert issued for missing Caledonia woman

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Caledonia woman.

Evelyn Rewolinski was last seen in Caledonia at 6:25 p.m. Monday. Her daughter reported her missing an hour later. Rewolinski has gotten lost while driving her typical short routes in the past, and has ended up in other cities.

She was driving a 2000 silver Cadillac DeVille with Wisconsin plate number 984-VNA. The DOJ said she is 5 feet tall and 180 pounds, last seen wearing a white winter jacket, gray winter hat, black sweatpants, gray slip-on shoes and no socks. She has brown eyes, short gray hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7022.