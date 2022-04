Missing Brown Deer woman found safe; Silver Alert canceled

by Logan Reigstad

freeimages.com

BROWN DEER, Wis. — A Brown Deer woman who went missing after attending a church meeting Wednesday afternoon has been found safe, and a Silver Alert issued on her behalf has been canceled.

Sharon Thomas, 75, attended the church meeting in Brookfield, which ended at 4 p.m., but did not return home. Officials said she may have been in Saukville in Ozaukee County around 8 p.m.

Just before 9 p.m., she was reported to have been found safe.



